HANDCUFFED PRISONER ESCAPES; KICKS OUT WINDOW, STEALS DEPUTY’S PATROL CAR

By: T.H. Merritt, AM 1460 WZEP

What started out as a reported car fire on I-10 Friday morning turned in to something much more serious.

Around 10 AM Friday morning, a motorist spotted a pickup truck on fire in the woods on I-10 at the 85 mile marker of the westbound lanes. The truck’s driver had jumped over the fence and took off through the woods headed north.

As DeFuniak Springs Fire Chief Charles Burney commanded the fire scene, Walton County deputies discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen and had summoned bloodhounds to track the suspect, who was described as a white male.

While awaiting K-9 support on I-10, a homeowner on the Bob Sikes Road nearby confronted a man in his yard trying to steal his Jeep and drew his firearm ordering the man to the ground. He detained the suspect and called 911. The suspect had apparently stolen another vehicle shortly after the first one was set afire on I-10, but gotten it stuck along a powerline easement near the man’s home.

WZEP was there as the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cody Dwayne Hynum, 30, of 1601 South Main, Highlands, Texas was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol car. The deputy stopped at the scene of the second stolen vehicle a short distance away at the powerline clearing with Hynum secured in handcuffs in the backseat.

As the deputy was retrieving evidence from the vehicle, Hynum kicked the rear window out, opened the front door and stole the patrol car. He was still handcuffed and reportedly driving the patrol car with his knees.

With half a dozen officers in sight, he sped west on the Bob Sikes Road as officers rushed to their cars to give chase. Hynum turned north on Woodyard Road with DFS Police & WCSO in pursuit. He turned into a driveway crashing the patrol car in the woodline and bailed out on foot – still in handcuffs. Officers chased Hynum east through a heavily wooded area for about ¾ of a mile before he was captured on Henderson Lane by DeFuniak Springs Police Sgt. William Mahan, Patrolman Jeffrey Whitehead and Sheriff’s Investigator Justin Gibson.

This time, Hynum was handcuffed along with ankle shackles and hobbled. He was carried to a nearby police SUV where he was secured in the rear passenger compartment. (It should be noted that the initial patrol car was an older model Ford Crown Victoria that was not equipped with window guards.)

WZEP was on scene at all locations and you can see videos of the initial fire and both captures as they occurred on our Facebook page.

Hynum was transported to the hospital for treatment where he continued to resist.

He is charged with Escape, Grand Theft Auto, Burglary, Larceny, Criminal Mischief, Fleeing & Eluding and Resisting Arrest with Violence and is being held in the Walton County Jail with no bond. More charges are pending.