HARD HATS AND HIGH HEELS IN WALTON COUNTY?

Hard hats and high heels? You read it right. over the next week, women in Walton County are building each other up through empowerment and making a profound difference in the community. “This event is to empower women all through out, not only Walton County, but through out the Panhandle, to show women they can do it. They are capable of doing anything that a man can,” said Teresa Imdieke, Habitat for Humanity executive director.

This year is the 3rd annual Women’s Build Week in Walton County. Event officials said it’s all about helping other women.

Hard Hats and High Heels is more than just a fundraiser. This week brings like minded women together to impact families in Walton County through affordable housing.

“In Walton County statistics in 2015, 58 percent of single women could not afford their own home. So, by empowering them and teaching them about how to take care of themselves. It will also teach them to want to be a homeowner and to contribute to their society,” said Tami Groth, chairwoman of Women’s Build Week.

All of the proceeds go to building homes for people right here in our community. In fact, one of the new homeowners, who attended today’s event shared her story. The women of Habitat for Humanity helped her when she was a single mother with no place to go.

As Women’s Build Week has officially kicked off, one more family will soon have their home sweet home. For more information visit Habitat for Humanity Walton County.