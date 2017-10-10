HARTFORD MAYOR ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR ALABAMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Friday he will seek election to the Alabama House of Representatives. Harford Mayor Jeff Sorrells announcedhe will seek election to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Hartford Mayor Jeff Sorrells announces he will seek election to the Alabama House of Representatives District 86 in this October 6, 2017 photo.

“Being in banking 25 years and running (Hartford’s) government for nine years I think gives me a leg up. I think businessmen are what we need in Montgomery,” Sorrells said.

He had considered the campaign for a couple of years but decided for sure a few months ago it was something he wanted to pursue.

Sorrells is seeking the District 86 seat that will be vacated in early 2019 by Rep. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) who is running for the state senate.

Sorrells, also a Republican, admits the political arena in Montgomery is much larger than Hartford, a small Geneva County city of less than 3000.

“I believe as long as you stay grounded in your faith and you stay grounded in your belief and you do what’s right I think everything seems to work itself out,” he said.

The district covers Geneva County and a portion of Houston County and Dothan.