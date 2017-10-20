HARVEY LEO SIMMONS 1953-2017

Mr. Harvey Leo Simmons, age 64, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017. He was born on July 24, 1953 in Wauchula, Florida, to Leo Simmons and Willie Etta Goddin. Mr. Simmons was a resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith, and was a member of Argyle Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband and father. He worked as a Truck driver for 34 years. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary with over 22 years of service. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling humorous stories. Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, and 2 brothers. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife Janene Simmons of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one daughter, Harley of Canada; one brother, Richard Simmons and wife Terri of Westville, Florida.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.