HARVIE ALTMAN 1935 – 2017

Mr. Harvie Altman, age 81, of the Freeport area, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning in his home with his family with him.

Harvie was born on April 18,1935 to parents Anthony and Claudia Altman.

Harvie was a businessman for many years in Tallahassee. After moving back to the Freeport area he worked for the State of Florida at Topsail State Park.

Harvie is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Catherine Monsen of Tennessee, one brother Franklin McCormick, and three sisters, Lillie Mae Hattaway, Edith Garcia and Ina Mea Fannin.

Harvie is survived by his three brothers, Horace McCormick, wife June, Harold Altman, wife Madeline and Charley Aultman, wife Judy all of Freeport; one sister Helen Lassitter of Red Bay, three daughters; Linda Ann Taylor, Claudia (Sissie) Calton, and Brenda Bretz, and three sons; Anthony Altman, Brent Altman, and Christopher Altman, 17 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and step-children Debbie McCormick and husband Dewayne and Michael Lee and wife Michelle.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, April 3, 2017 at Black Creek United Methodist Church, with Reverends Harold Altman and Horace McCormick officiating and Eulogy by Billy Aultman.

Pallbearers will be Mark Aultman, Billy Aultman, Kent Altman, KJ Altman, Joe Calton, Austin Calton and Daniel McCormick

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Black Creek Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.