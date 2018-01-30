HAVE YOU LOST MONEY TO A WESTERN UNION SCAMMER?

The Federal Trade Commission announced that if you lost money to a scammer who had you use Western Union between January 1st, 2004, to January 19th, 2017, you can submit a claim to get your money back. After joint investigations held by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Western Union has admitted to aiding and abetting wire fraud. Western Union also agreed to pay $586 million, the Department of Justice will use that money received to refund people affected by the scammers. You send the claim to DOJ must be verified by them in order to receive a refund. If it is verified you will get only the amount that was sent and not the fees you paid to send it or an other fees. The process can take up to a year for the claim to be verified. Some of the scams that are covered in this settlement are: online or internet scams, lottery or prize promotion scams, emergency or grandparent scams, advance-fee loan scams, and/or online dating or romance scams. You are still eligible for a claim if you sent multiple transfers through Western Unions. If you lost that paperwork from sending the money, you still can submit a claim. The deadline for this claim is February 12th, 2018. The claim forms are available at www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds/western-union-settlement-faqs

