HAZEL L. STUBBS 1946 – 2017

Mrs. Hazel L. Stubbs, age 70, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017. She was born August 30, 1946 to Albert and Bessie Hatfield Taylor.

Mrs. Stubbs was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years, at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She enjoyed fishing, she especially enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family

Mrs. Stubbs is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Ed, Harvey, A.J., Billy Mack and Adrain Earl Taylor

Mrs. Stubbs is survived by her husband Oscar Silcox of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sons Adam Stubbs of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Anthony Stubbs of Freeport, Florida; one brother Mitchell Taylor and wife Barbara of Sycamore, Florida; four sisters Judy Joyner and husband Paul of Tallahassee, Florida, Louise Neale and husband Troy of Sneads, Florida, Kathy Summerset and husband Wayne of Crawfordville, Florida and Lois Dalton of Chattahoochee, Florida; three grandchildren Bree Padgett, Skye Stubbs and Issac Stubbs; and two great grandchildren Avionnah and Kinsley.

A time of visitation will be held at 2:00~3:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Rock Bluff Assembly of God Church Cemetery; 14942 Northwest Phillips Road, Bristol, Florida 32321.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Rock Bluff Assembly of God Church Cemetery, with Reverend Mitchell Taylor officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

