HCSO HAS PERSON OF INTEREST IN CARYVILLE HOMICIDE 

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection to the death of a Caryville man. Wednesday, October 4th, Bruce McCullough, 49, was reported missing by family members. Monday, October 9th, his body was found by investigators near Bear Hewitt Landing in Holmes County. Deputies say their person of interest in the death case is David Vandebogart, 53, of Caryville. He is currently in custody at the Holmes County Jail on other charges including intimidating a witness and battery. McCullough’s body was found half a mile from his home, on Northwest Florida Water Management District property. Investigators say they are treating the death as a homicide until the autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause of death. Deputies say Vandebogart could face more charges after the autopsy is conducted. His bond has been set at $110,000.