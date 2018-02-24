HEALTH ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MORRISON SPRINGS

Wednesday, February 21st, the Florida Health Department conducted a sampling test on Morrison Springs in Walton County, Florida. The test concluded that water quality is over the recommended standard of E. Coli bacteria in the water. Due to those results, a health advisory was issued. The bacteria in the water is prevalent enough to cause a potential health risk. Some of the symptoms of E. Coli is gastrointestinal disease, ear and eye ailments, and skin rashes and infections. The water quality at Morrison Springs will be resampled next week. If anyone needs additional information, please call the Florida Department of Health in Walton County at (850)892-8021.

