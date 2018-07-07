HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE MOSQUITO-BORNE ILLNESSES ADVISORY

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) today advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Walton County. Several sentinel chicken flocks have tested positive for West Nile virus infection in South Walton. The risk of transmission to humans has increased. South Walton County Mosquito Control, North Walton Mosquito Control and DOH-Walton continue surveillance and prevention efforts. DOH-Walton reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

Share This Post





