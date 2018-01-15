HEATER SAFETY TIPS

Since the frigid winds have again invaded Florida, it is time to pull those heaters out again to keep yourself warm. Here are some safety tips, from Walton Fire Rescue, when bringing out those heaters for these cold days. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment (furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, or portable space heaters). Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters. Never use your oven to heat your home. Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters, or central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions. Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed. Always use the kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer for fuel burning space heaters. Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

