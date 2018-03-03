HENRY ALLEN WOMBLE 1947-2018

Henry Allen Womble of Macclenny, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at the age of 71. Henry was born on January 13, 1947, in Bonifay, FL to Huey Green and Emily Mandie (Smothers) Womble.

He spent his youth in the Florida Panhandle and served his country proudly as a soldier in the 101st Airborne Division (in Japan and Germany, among other places). On April 26, 1968, he married Sandra Ann Jones of Mankato, MN in Minnehaha, SD. After a brief military residence in Germany, they settled in Florida to raise their family. 50 years of life and love together gave them five children and nine grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Dora. He is survived by his loving, ever-patient wife Sandy, and his eternally grateful children – CJ (John) Brewer of Macclenny, FL, Barbara (Roy) Miller of Riverview, FL, Ronald (Mimi) Womble of Hendersonville, TN, Emily (Paul) Dykes of Macclenny, FL, and Kimberely Womble of Macclenny, FL.

He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy – Mandy and Melynda Tedder, Allen MacCalla, Jacob (Ja-Cuuub) and Caleb (Fred) Dykes, Adrianna (Munchkin) Womble, Dalton (Homer) Johnson, and Shaeleigh (Clyde) Byrd.

Henry was a good man, a Christian who loved God and Country and above all else, his family, who are eternally grateful to have had him in their lives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 5064 County Highway 1883, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433, with Reverend Kenneth Harrison officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

