HENRY MICHAEL “MICKEY” WARD 1944-2018

Mr. Henry Michael “Mickey” Ward, age 73, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018. He was born on October 7, 1944 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Ulyss Grant Ward and Alice Murl Dickey.

Mr. Ward was a lifelong resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Baptist by faith. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving our country for 21 years at retirement. He served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors.

Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his father and mother; son, William “Grant” Ward; and brother, Gary G. Ward.

Mr. Ward is survived by his son, Calvin Michael “Mac” Ward and wife Shelly of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, William D. Ward, Sr. of Bascom, Florida; grandson, Jason T. Ward of Jacksonville, Florida; and former spouse, Mary E. Ward of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

There will be an informal celebration of life in honor of Mr. Ward on Sunday March 4, 2018 from 1 to 4. Please contact col.mw18@gmail.com or Shelly for details.

