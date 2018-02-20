HENRY SHERWOOD BASS 1937-2018

Mr. Henry Sherwood Bass, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018. He was born on December 30, 1937, in Cairo, Georgia, to Henry Jason Bass and Vassie Manning Bass. Mr. Bass was a resident of Red Bay, Florida. He was Baptist by faith and was a member of Red Bay Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean conflicts and served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a meat cutter for many years. He also owned and operated multiple businesses. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his father and mother; his loving wife Bobbie Jean Bass; and one daughter, Patricia Bass Whitley.

Mr. Bass is survived by two sons, Stan Bass and wife Jean of Red Bay, Florida, and Marty Bass and wife Melissa of Red Bay, Florida; his brother Manuel Bass of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jacob Bass, Joshua Bass and wife Brittney, Austin Bass, and Ansun Bass; and six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Skyla, Aubrey, Dallon, Kyler, and Onre.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00~10:00 AM, Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Red Bay Baptist Church; 9738 Rock Hill Rd., Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, February 24, 2018, at Red Bay Baptist Church, with Reverend Rodney Infinger officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.