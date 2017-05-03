HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN WASHINGTON COUNTY



A Georgia man is in trouble with the law after taking officers on a high speed chase. The chase started in Georgia and ended in Washington County on Highway 77, according to Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.

Crews said the chase started in Seminole County, Georgia, when the suspect came into Jackson County, went back onto I-10, then ended up in Washington County. He headed south on highway 77.

The suspect crashed his car, ending the chase. No law enforcement officers were hurt, but the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Crews said they found large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun in the vehicle. The suspect will be formally charged when he is released from the hospital.