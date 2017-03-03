Historic District Resource Update Data Collection

On behalf of the City of DeFuniak Springs, West Florida Regional Planning Council employee(s) will be collecting information relating to a grant awarded from the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Historical Resources for the project “DeFuniak Springs Historical District Resource Update” over the next two to three months.

The survey results will be used for data collection required to update, create a database of the historical resources, create new or update existing Florida Master Site File forms for every structure documented, and prepare a final survey report; along with creating a preservation plan for the Historic District.

If you happen to see someone in your area wearing a yellow vest, taking photos or gathering information, please do not hesitate to provide any historic relevance you feel may be helpful.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of DeFuniak Springs at 850-892-8500 X 224.