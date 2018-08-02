HIT AND RUN IN BAY COUNTY LEAVES A MAN WITH SERIOUS INJURIES

A hit and run crash in Bay County left a Youngstown man with serious injuries. It happened at midnight on Sunday on Highway 231 and Jadewood Circle in Youngstown. Troopers said Michael Runyon was walking on the side of the road when a truck heading north on 231 went off the roadway and onto the shoulder. The right side mirror of the truck struck Runyon and then fled the crash scene. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a 2015 to 2018 Ford pickup of an unknown color that is missing its right side mirror. Runyon said he’s normally a very active person but this crash has affected his work and personal life. “Overall this has affected me in a major way because I cannot do anything now. I have to like I can stand up in the shower for a little bit but the hot water hitting my back gives me a migraine,” said Runyon. Troopers are still looking for the driver who fled the scene.

