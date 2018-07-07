HIT AND RUN IN BAY COUNTY

On 7/3/2018 at approximately 11:45 am, Mrs. Kristin Herrmann was driving her 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Allison Ave. A black 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Laird St. The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe failed to stop at the stop sign and caused the front of Mrs. Herrmann’s Tahoe to collide with the passenger side of the 2001 Tahoe. The driver of the 2001 black Tahoe fled the scene of the crash and was last seen driving southbound on Allison Ave. The driver was described as a black male in his 20’s. The 2001 black Tahoe should have significant damage to the right side of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the location of the 2001 black Chevrolet Tahoe is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol 850-873-7020.

