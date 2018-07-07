HIT AND RUN IN WALTON COUNTY

On 7/4/2018, a blue Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on US-331 and collided into the rear of a Ford Fusion. The collision caused the Ford Fusion to traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver of the Mustang stopped briefly then fled the scene. The Mustang (possible year model 2006 or 2007) will have heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and missing most of its hood. If anyone has any information which may identify the owner/driver or the location of the mustang, is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020.

Share This Post





