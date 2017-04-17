HOLMES COUNTY ARRESTS WOMAN ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

BONIFAY — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on an outstanding warrant, along with drug charges.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, arrested Vernita Connell on charges of possession of marijuana and possesssion of drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrant.

Officers had been informed that Connell had a substantial amount of methamphetamine at her residence.

Officers confiscated one-and-a-half ounces of ICE methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing over 500 Xanax pills. As a result, Connell was hit with additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of the Xanax with intent to distribute.