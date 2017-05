A bus accident in Holmes County has resulted in the driver being charged with reckless driving, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The bus, driven by Cathy Gillman, 58, of Westville, ran off the road on U.S. Highway 98, went through a ditch, and collided with a tree.

Gillman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The FHP report said no children were on the bus. The accident occurred near the highway’s intersection with Henry Grey Road.