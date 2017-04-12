HOLMES COUNTY DEPUTIES BUST POPLAR SPRINGS MAN ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

POPLAR SPRINGS – A 70-year-old Poplar Springs homeowner has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felix Hernandez was taken into custody Monday when Holmes County deputies executed a warrant at his Peach Tree home and conducted a search to find about 11 pounds of marijuana and $17,500 in cash.

Hernandez has a history of run-ins with law enforcement with multiple convictions ranging from DUI to felony battery, and has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.