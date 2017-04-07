HOLMES COUNTY FATALITY

A Westville man is dead following a traffic accident in Holmes County. The victim is identified as Donald McClean, according to crash investigator Cpl. W.A. Mathers.

Officer Mathers said that a 2014 Nissan was traveling westbound on SR 2. The right passenger side tires of the vehicle crossed the painted solid white line onto the north paved shoulder of the road. McClean, the drived of the vehicle corrected, swerving to the left. This caused the Nissan to travel across both lanes of SR 2 before traveling onto the south grassy shoulder. The Nissan traversed the ditch on the south shoulder before colliding with a tree. The collision caused the Nissan to rotate in a counterclockwise direction colliding with more trees.

The investigation is continuing, according to Mathers.