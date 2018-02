The following areas are currently flooded or have water crossing over the area. Highway 79 South of Wayside Park, the eastbound lane of Highway 2 past Highway 163, Brackin Road, Highway 185, and Hurricane Creek Road are all under water. These are the conditions for Sunday, February 11th, and the conditions for Monday, February 12th are currently unknown. WZEP-AM 1460 strongly urges anyone to avoid these areas if possible and drive cautiously as possible.

