HOLMES COUNTY INVESTIGATORS CRACK CHECK FORGERY CASE

On January 16, 2017, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Geneva, Alabama business was broken into and checks that were stolen from that burglary were forged and cashed at a local convenient store in Holmes County.

Sheriff’s investigators developed Garrett Brannon from Slocomb, Alabama as a suspect. Mr. Brannon was located and interviewed where he admitted to taking four checks during the burglary and cashing them.

During the investigation, a Bonifay Business was found to be a second victim. Investigators asked the business to go through their records and they found that two of their checks had been forged and cashed at the same store in Holmes County by Mr. Brannon.

Brannon faces six felony counts of forgery and uttering a forged instrument once he is done facing his outstanding charges in Alabama.