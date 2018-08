A Holmes County Man has died in a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Kolby Miller, 21 of Bonifay, was traveling north on County Road 177A in a 1988 Chevy, when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and started spinning colliding with the concrete bridge. Miller was thrown from the vehicle after his car hit the bridge. Miller was pronounced at the scene. This accident is still under investigation.

