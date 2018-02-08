HOLMES COUNTY SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT

Tuesday, February 6th, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the parent of a student, attending Holmes County High School, called Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Communications stating that a male, 9th grade, student told her daughter not come to school tomorrow because he is going to bring a gun and shoot people at the school. Holmes County Investigators then traveled to the parent’s home that called Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter. After they left the home of the REPORTING student, they went to the home of the student suspected of making the threat. The mother and the suspected student left with Investigators to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. The student claimed there were others who could be involved in the matter of making threats. Investigators contacted all of the other students for statements from them. When the investigation was completed, only one of the suspected juveniles attending Holmes County High School will be facing criminal charges and is suspended from the school by Holmes District School. Thus, the student also will not be allowed to return onto Holmes County High School campus.

Share This Post







