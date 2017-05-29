Latest News

HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF HUNTING OWNER OF POSSIBLY STOLEN PROPERTY

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the owner of some possible stolen property. On May 25, 2017, several citizens called in reference a suspicious male riding a bicycle pulling a wagon on Hwy 179-A in the New Hope area. The male subject was identified as Ronnie Baxter, from Geneva. Deputies responded and located the bicycle and wagon. They recovered two come a longs that look to be brand new and a Troy Bilt weed eater. If you are missing the above items and have not reported the theft please contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.
