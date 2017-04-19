HOLMES COUNTY SO arrests 9 in undercover sting operation

HOLMES COUNTY – An undercover sting operation, choreographed by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, produced nine arrests this past Thursday . Lawmen descended on a Banfill Avenue residence in Bonifay and observed nine individuals buying and selling methamphetamine. Those individuals were taken into custody on various charges.

Those arrested and charged were:

William Bell, of Ponce de Leon – sale of methamphetamine.

Emily Carroll, of Chipley – sale of methamphetamine.

Alyssa Franklin, of Bonifay, sale of methamphetamine and sale of a controlled substance.

Barbara Holbert, of Bonifay, sale of controlled substance.

Victoria Gajewski, of Bonifay, purchase of methamphetamine.

Danielle Palmer, of Caryville, sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Phillip Weeks, of Bonifay, sale of methamphetamine.

Richard Robert, of Chipley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Davis, of Samson, Alabama, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.