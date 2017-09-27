HOLMES COUNTY SO ARRESTS TWO FOR GRAND THEFT

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two men for grand theft. Deputies responded to the Caryville Camposites on the evening of Sept. 24 to investigate a report that a camper had been stolen. Following a tip from the owner, deputies found the camper and the truck used to tow it. Deputies arrested Rodney Jerome Cook, of Summerdale, Alabama and Gabriel Bailey of Waynesboro, Georgia for the theft. A subsequent search of Cook’s vehicle uncovered a glass pipe containing methamphetamine. Cook and Bailey were both arrested and charged with grand theft. Cook faces the additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.