HOLMES COUNTY STEPS UP SCHOOL SECURITY WITH RUMORS OF RIOTS HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK POST

According to a HCSO Facebook post, security has been stepped up in county high school. Holmes County High School administration has been made aware that there may be students planning a riot/fight at school. School officials will be taking extra security measures and there will be additional law enforcement personnel on campus tomorrow [Friday] and other days as needed. Please be advised that participating in this type of activity in any way is a Class III Offense and that the disciplinary action could result in suspension, consideration for expulsion, and notification of law enforcement authorities. See page 25 of the Holmes District Schools 2017-2018 Code of Conduct for further details.