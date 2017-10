Holmes County School District employees have filed a complaint against their boss.

Holmes County’s teacher’s union filed the complaint at Tuesday’s school board meeting after Superintendent Terry Mears allegedly made some controversial comments about tardiness and guns during last week’s active shooter training.

Employees were concerned about alleged comments Mears made regarding teacher’s bringing guns on campus. Mears said he only urged teacher’s to follow the law. Florida law makes it illegal for a teacher to bring a gun to school.