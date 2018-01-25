HOMECOMING PARADE TO BE HELD

Friday, January 26th, Lieutenant Ewart T. Sconiers will arrive with his homecoming parade in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. For those who do not know, on September 8th, 2016, after ten years of searching, Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers remains were found. Lt. Sconiers is a DeFuniak Springs native who became a World War 2 Hero in service to this country.

Lt. Sconiers’ remains were recovered from a French military cemetery called Wojskowy Cmentarz Francuski in Gdansk, Poland, at grave 908. A positive DNA analysis of Lt. Ewart Sconiers remains officially confirmed, on April 5th, 2017, the remains are those of Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers. Lt. Sconiers was the only Prisoner of War not recovered from Stalag Luft 3. Stalag Luft 3 is a German prison camp made famous by the movie “The Great Escape”.

At 11:00 a.m., the procession will arrive at The Opinion Place pavillion located on Baldwin Avenue. The relatives of Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers will be presented the Key to the City and remarks from various elected officials will be made. At 11:30 a.m., the procession will depart and leave to the Tree Planting Ceremony on Circle Drive that is held in conjunction with the Florida Chautauqua Assembly. At 12:00 p.m., the Tree Planting Ceremony that is honoring American Veterans will start. At 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., the procession will depart and leave to 12 Michigan Avenue, which is the former residence of Lt. Sconiers. At 1:30 p.m., the procession will depart for the final time to Clary-Glenn Funeral Home on Park Avenue. There are no further events scheduled for Friday, January 26th.

Saturday, January 27th, at 11:00 a.m., the funeral for Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers will be held in Southwide Baptist Church at 1307 Coy Burgess Loop, DeFuniak Springs. Lt. Sconiers will be reburied with the full military honors next to his mother, Maude Spence Sconiers, in Southwide Baptist Church Cemetary. Clary-Glenn Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral and burial arrangements for Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank Lt. Ewart T. Sconiers for his extraordinary service to America!