HOMEOWNERS BEWARE OF UNLICENSED AND FRAUDULENT CONTRACTORS

Our community is in the process of rebuilding. While our residents have continued to rebound from Hurricane Michael, its imperative homeowners protect themselves from contractors who may take advantage of them during a disaster. In the state of Florida, contractors who perform home repairs must be licensed and insured. To contract without a license is a misdemeanor for the first offense and a felony for any continued offenses. In the coming day’s criminals and unlicensed contractors will be looking for a quick way to make easy money, oftentimes defrauding individuals affected by the surrounding catastrophe. Here are a couple of pointers to remember when choosing a contractor: Make sure the contractor has a valid and active license in their respective state or county. Contractors can be licensed with a county, with the State or both. Request a Certificate of Insurance from a contractor to show they are adequately insured

as a contractor. Vet the potential contractor BEFORE work begins. Pay a contractor after work has been completed and consulting their insurance company about any potential claims. Vet potential contractors by visiting www.myfloridalicense.com . “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “We are here to enforce the law, but we want to catch the problem before it occurs. We know folks are eager to get work started, but make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to protect you and yours.”