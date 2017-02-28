Hometown soldiers return to heroes’ welcome

National Guard troops with Bonifay’s 153rd Cavalry Regiment returned home Friday after nearly a year-long deployment to Republic of Djibouti, a country located in the Horn of Africa.



More than 50 troops arrived at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, where they were welcomed by loved ones, including two babies born during the deployment who met their fathers for the first time.

The 153rd Cavalry Regiment is a unit of the Florida Army National Guard . Only the 1st Squadron of the regiment is active, with headquarters at Panama City, Florida. Troop A, 1- (Mounted Reconnaissance Troop) is based in Bonifay.