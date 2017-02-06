HOTEL DeFUNIAK COMES TO LIFE ONCE AGAIN

Heather Osbourne, NWFDaily News

Construction workers, power tool noises and small town chatter can mean only one thing for Hotel DeFuniak.

The historical hotel and restaurant on the corner of 8th street and Nelson is coming to life once again.

According to the new owner, who wants to remain anonymous, the “New York style, high-end vintage boutique hotel” will transport guests back to the ’20s beginning in April. The aromas of Caribbean, Creole, Cajun and Cuban style cuisine will fill the air of the 100-year-old building for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“The community support we’re already receiving is encouraging,” the owner said. “It really is a beautiful town. The people are wonderful and family-oriented.”

The restaurant will seat around 20 guests, with 15 additional seats in the side restaurant portion, the owner said. The 12-room hotel will also have a small fitness facility and pool table.

Hotel DeFuniak was originally a Masonic Lodge established in the 1920s. Throughout its extensive history, the building took many forms including a drug store and furniture company.

In 2013, owners Tom and Pam Hutchins put the hotel on the market for 1.6 million, but it never sold. It remained open until it was put up for auction in Aug. 2015. It was eventually turned over to Synovis Bank out of Pensacola on Dec. 11, 2015, according to the Walton County Property Appraiser’s website.

Roger White, owner of Miracle Cleaners across the street from the hotel, said he is excited to see the building occupied again.

“Anything that generates business and brings traffic by is a good thing,” White said. “I hate to see closed buildings no mater what the business is. When guests park at the hotel, they always look over at my business. It’s a good thing.”

“We’re bringing the hotel back to its original feel and luster,” the owner said. “We’re going through the inside of the hotel and uncovering the original wood that had been carpeted over. We’re sanding and staining all the wood and investigating what style we want to do for downstairs.”

On Oct. 27, Abec Resort II, LLC privately purchased the building for $265,000, according to the Walton County Property Appraiser’s website. It was originally up for auction but transferred to a private Realtor after the highest bidder fell through, the owner said. Damon Becnel of Destin manages that corporation, according to search of Florida’s Division of Corporations.

“I understand that the new owner is a person who does things first class,” said Mayor Bob Campbell of DeFuniak Springs. “It opening again will bring a certain type of clientele to our city, like clientele who love history. It’ll bring people who are interested in coming to the city and dwelling for a few days.”

The hotel’s re-opening will provide 20 new jobs for the local community, according to the owner. Twelve contractors are currently working on site, and the owner said he already has two chef candidates and will start searching for additional workers soon.