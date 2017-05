Time ran out for the ‘Houdini of Death Row’ yesterday. Alabama has put to death Tommy Arthur, the man who escaped seven prior execution dates for his conviction in a 1982 murder-for-hire.

Officials say the 75-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. CDT Friday following a lethal injection at Atmore’s Holman Prison. Arthur was convicted in the fatal shooting of Troy Wicker as he slept in his home.