HOW TO KEEP THE SPARK IN YOUR CAR BATTERY

October is Car Care Month, an ideal time to remind motorists that seasonal changes can have an overwhelming effect on a battery’s performance. Batteries typically last three to five years and failures are common in winter and extreme heat conditions. According to AAA-The Auto Club Group, over 20 percent of service calls in the last year were battery related. “It is important that motorists keep their vehicles operating safely,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Neglecting your battery can lead to a vehicle break-down, leaving you stranded on the side of the road with an unexpected repair bill.” To avoid battery failure, AAA recommends motorists test their vehicle’s battery when it reaches three years of age, then on an annual basis thereafter. Warning signs of a weak battery The starter motor cranks the engine slowly, The headlamps are dim, particularly at idle, The battery/charging warning lamp is illuminated, Eventually, every car must get its battery replaced. Unfortunately, there is no “one-size-fits-all” battery that is suitable for every vehicle. Physical size, terminal location, and cranking power are all important factors to ensure the proper fit and function of the right battery. AAA offers the following tips for your car battery Battery and charging system – Although batteries seem uncomplicated, they can be hazardous to service if you are not careful. To avoid injuries, observe any warnings on the battery and in your owner’s manual. Battery inspection and service – Whether you have a battery with removable vent caps or a sealed “maintenance-free” battery, regular inspections and service are required to ensure the battery works safely and effectively. Battery replacement – Choosing the wrong battery can adversely affect the entire electrical system of your vehicle. For maximum convenience, AAA’s Battery Service (available in most areas) can install a proper replacement battery in your vehicle at home or at work. The jump-start procedure – Always check your owner’s manual for vehicle-specific instructions and precautions before attempting to jump-start your vehicle.

