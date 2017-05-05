HURON “KITTY” LORETTA CROSBY 1931-2017

Mrs. Huron “Kitty” Loretta Crosby, age 85, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. She was born on August 25, 1931 in Vernon, FL to Coy R Hightower and Annie Ruth Evans Hightower. She was a resident of Freeport, FL.



Mrs. Crosby was Methodist by faith.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She worked as a case worker with the American Red Cross at Eglin Air Force Base for 37 years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Crosby is preceded in death by her parents, Coy R Hightower and Annie Ruth Evans Hightower, her husband Dolphus Crosby, brothers Harlin and John Hightower, and sisters Hilda Mullins and Helen Syfrett.

Mrs. Crosby is survived by her brother, Harold “Bob” Hightower of Vernon, FL and sister Hattie R Gilmore of Crestview, FL. She is also survived by her son, Robin C Crosby of Freeport, FL, and granddaughter Chelsea L Crosby.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 13 at the Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Flowers are being accepted.

