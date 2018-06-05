HURRICANE SUPPLIES TAX HOLIDAY UNDERWAY

Friday marked the start of the six-month hurricane season — as well as the beginning of a seven-day sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies. Until June 7, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. The tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott in March. The holiday — which waives all state and local sales tax — extends to everything from reusable ice packs to portable generators. On Sunday morning, cashier Mary Cerrano checked out customers at ACE Hardware in Navarre. She wasn’t at work on Friday and Saturday but said based on the sales she saw, it was a busy weekend. During hurricane season, Cerrano said she typically sees customers coming in to buy the basics — sandbags, nuts and bolts to board up windows, batteries and gas cans. ACE sells just about everything on the supply list except for plywood. “You don’t want to wait until the last minute, because then nothing is left on the shelves,” she said. “It’s always good to buy it ahead of time.” Of course, Cerrano said she’s seen customers come in to buy tax-free items and return them when a storm doesn’t come. It’s a better idea to keep supplies and save them, she said. “You want to be ready,” she said. “Hurricane season lasts a long time.” Already the season has kicked off with Subtropical Storm Alberto, which brought heavy rains and rip currents to the Emerald Coast on Memorial Day. In other parts of the east coast, the floods and mudslides from the storm caused the death of at least seven in Cuba, according to the Associated Press. And at least two people in North Carolina and two in Virginia are dead after heavy rainfall associated with the storm. But the early tropical storm hasn’t put people in a panic. On Sunday, there was no bug rush for supplies. At local big box stores, displays had been erected featuring hurricane supplies and the list of qualifying items from the Florida Department of Revenue. Timothy Boisvert just returned to Fort Walton Beach after 15 years overseas with the U.S. Air Force. Like any good soldier, he knows the importance of being prepared. “You’ll want to have food, medical supplies and some kind of communication device,” he said inside Lowe’s at Fort Walton Beach. “I’ll be looking to eventually get some supplies on the list.” To learn more about the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

