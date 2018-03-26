HUSBAND AND WIFE DUO ACCUSED OF MAKING FAKE MONEY

A husband and wife duo are in jail for allegedly making counterfeit money. According to the Lynn Haven Police Department, the duo are facing felony charges for bill forgery, child neglect, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Multiple counterfeit bills passed a local convenience store where the duo were purchasing lottery tickets. The incidents were caught on camera and reviewed by the police. The evidence led to a search warrant of the couple’s home on Friday. Investigators say they found electronic items used to make the fake money.

Share This Post





