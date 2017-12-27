I-10 SPEED LIMIT INCREASES

The speed limit on Interstate 10, from Davis Highway (Exit 13) to the east end of the Escambia Bay Bridge in Escambia County, has increased from 60 mph to 70 mph. The change comes as the I-10/Scenic Highway widening project nears completion early next year. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during routine lane closures to complete push-button items scheduled between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. There are active work zones with reduced speeds to the east and west in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. I-10 eastbound, from west of the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit10A) to east of Davis Highway, currently has a 60 mph limit. Westbound near the U.S. 29 interchange (Exits 10A and 10B) is reduced to 50 mph. On I-10 in Santa Rosa County, from the east end of the Escambia Bay Bridge to just past Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281/ Exit 22), speeds are 60 mph as crews continue widening efforts. Speeding fines double in construction zones when workers are present. Information Courtesy Santa Rosa Press Gazette Contributing Writer. Be mindful of posted speed limits at all times but especially while traveling in all I-10 construction areas.

