IDENTITY THEFT SUSPECT ARRESTED

Thursday, February 22nd, DeFuniak Springs Police Department conducted an investigation of theft case involving a scheme using a victim’s personal and banking information for their individual gain. The victim stated that William Christopher Strickland used their bank account information to withdraw money totaling over $900. Mr. Strickland also used the victim’s account information to open a financing account without their permission. Before any further fraud could occur, the victim contacted the companies to close the accounts. DeFuniak Springs Police Department arrived at the home of William Christopher Strickland where he was arrested. Officer’s searched Mr. Strickland only to find heroin and needles on his person. William Christopher Strickland was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Identity Theft, and Grand Theft.

Share This Post





