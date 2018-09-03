‘I’M GOING TO KILL YOU’ VOWS BUTT-FLASHING INTOXICATED MAN

A man was arrested after he harassed shoppers, tried to force his way into a store, mooned sheriff’s deputies and threatened to kill them, lawmen say. The incident took place at the Silver Sands outlet mall on Aug. 27, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who is 26 years old and lives in Pennsylvania, appeared to be very drunk and was “bothering multiple people,” A deputy wrote in the arrest report. A security guard confronted the man and at one point the two of them went to the ground. The deputy said the man grabbed the guard, “flashed his buttocks” and threatened to kill him. The man also threatened a deputy, his arrest report said. Once the man was in a deputy’s patrol car, he allegedly threatened to kill the deputy by saying, “I’m going to kill you.” The incident was captured by a deputy’s bodycam. The man was charged with battery on an officer or firefighter, assault on an officer or firefighter and exposure of sexual organs. His court date was not listed on the arrest report.

