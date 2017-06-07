IMOGENE SHIRLEY BOWERS 1947-2017

Mrs. Imogene Shirley Bowers, age 70, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017. She was born December 16, 1947 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Albert Byrd and Alice Jordan.

Mrs. Bowers was a resident of Walton County. She worked at Shoal Farms for over 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed working in her yard, and being outside.

Mrs. Bowers is preceded in death her parents, and her husband Charles Roy Bowers.

Mrs. Bowers is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Dickerson, Jr of Panama City, Florida; two brothers, Robert Ray Bateman and wife Mary of Graceville, Florida and Bobby Ear Bateman, Jr and wife Barbara of Glendale, Florida; two sisters, Cathy Sue Tate and husband Ronald of Geneva, Alabama and Alice Louise Lawhorn and husband Buford of Geneva, Alabama; and two grandchildren Erin Chamela Dickerson and Veronica Mara Dickerson.

A time of visitation will be held from10:00~11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Larry Murphy officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Limestone Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.