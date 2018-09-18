INAUGURAL ‘BE FEARLESS WALK OF HOPE’ HELPING RAISE SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

Three mothers who have lost their children to suicide took action for suicide awareness and prevention month. Their efforts came to fruition as locals from all over gathered for the inaugural Be Fearless Walk of Hope. The walk aimed to raise light on the negative stigma associated with suicide and offer a helping hand to anybody struggling with mental illness. Participants started their walk at New Life Fellowship Church, made a stop at the Washington County courthouse, then ended their trek at the Chipley Police Department. Organizers of the walk emphasized the importance of helping as a community. “They can reach out to us, they can reach out to others. Just bring awareness, bring our community together, and realize we can be kind to each other to prevent another mother from going through what we’ve been through, what we’re going through,” said Jennifer Losee, Be Fearless Walk of Hope co-organizer. If you or somebody you know is considering suicide, you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 1-800-273-8255.

