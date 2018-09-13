INFANT OLIVER LAIRD JONES

Oliver Laird Jones passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on September 10, 2018. Oliver was born on September 9, 2018 at 12:32 a.m. Durning his very short time here on Earth he touched many ives and was loved so deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will live on in our hearts.

Oliver is the son of Ben and Katie Jones, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Oliver is survived by his paternal grandparents, Larry and Kim Jones of Mossy Head; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Tamara Deems of Cartersville, Georgia; and aunts and uncles, Josh and Lauren Ervin, Lindsey Jones and Carter Deems.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Crowder Chapel Cemetery, with Dr. Joe E. Edwards officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

