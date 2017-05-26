INJURIES REPORTED IN LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an overturned log truck May 24, according to the Washington County Times Advertiser.

A log truck driven by 40-year-old Xavian Sorey of Campbellton was traveling east on State Road 2 approaching County Road 177A at about 4:30 in the afternoon. A 2013 Nissan Versa operated by 58-year-old Phyllis Baker of Chancellor, Ala. was stopped on C.R. 177A waiting to cross S.R. 2 to continue traveling north. Baker failed to yield to the right of way and pulled out in front of the log truck. Sorey took evasive action and swerved into the westbound lane in an attempt to a void colliding with the Nissan.

The front right of the log truck collided with the front left of the Nissan. The Nissan rotated and left the roadway, coming to final rest facing northwest on the southeast corner of the intersection. The log truck traveled off the roadway onto the north shoulder and overturned, coming to final rest facing south east on its drivers side across S.R. 2.

Pittman, Esto and New Hope Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the crash, which ended up blocking traffic on S.R. 2 for three hours.

FHP reported the log truck driver sustained minor injuries, and Baker had no injuries. Neither were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Baker received a citation for violation of right of way.