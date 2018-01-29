INMATES RECEIVE WELDING TRAINING

Walton County Jail inmates that are currently incarcerated are taking part in a six-week welding class that will be taught by Northwest Florida State College. There are currently 8 inmates, some including Escambia County inmates that are house at Walton County Jail are in this program. During the six-week program, the inmates will learn flux core welding along with how to use the individual tools like a cutting torch and a plasma cutter. The course is taught by Northwest Florida State College Adjunct Professor Scott Bennett. The inmates will be tested on there progress. Walton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering up with Northwest Florida State College to help the inmates in the program receive employments at a Panhandle business like Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Gulfstream Shipbuilding. After the successful “grow program” the idea of this program was brought to life. Walton County Sheriff’s Office plans to have more vocational opportunities such as heavy equipment operations. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson stated, “Our goal is to reduce the chance of these men to return to jail and increase their odds at a brighter future. Hopefully, they will see this as an opportunity to change their life when they return to the community.”

