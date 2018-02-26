INTERNATIONAL PILOTS COME TO DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

Saturday, February 24th, pilots from around the world that are taking part of a flight program in Fort Rucker, Alabama, traveled down to DeFuniak Springs, Florida. These students arrived at DeFuniak Springs City Hall to learn about small government and how they operate. The judicial system and democratic values were also taught to the students. They then traveled down to the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport to explore and learn how a small airport works. They got to explore the building, go inside a Cessna 208, and see the individual airplanes that are privately owned or owned by the DeFuniak Springs Flight Academy. The 15 students that came down to DeFuniak Springs roam from Burkina Faso, Colombia, India, Lebanon, and Indonesia.

